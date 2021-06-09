GitGuardian : Farzad Farid est nommé responsable systèmes, réseaux et télécoms
Farzad Farid est nommé Head of SRE de GitGuardian.
Farzad Farid est nommé Head of SRE de GitGuardian,. Il est sous la responsabilité directe de Jérémy Thomas, directeur général et cofondateur. Il est ainsi en charge de l’infrastructure informatique.
Farzad Farid, est diplômé Engineering Computer Science – CentraleSupélec (1994)
Son parcours :
2021 : GitGuardian – Head of SRE
2017 – 2020 : Kapten – Senior infrastructure & operations manager
2013 – 2016 : Infopro Digital – IT operations manager
