GitGuardian : Farzad Farid est nommé responsable systèmes, réseaux et télécoms

Farzad Farid est nommé Head of SRE de GitGuardian.

Farzad Farid est nommé Head of SRE de GitGuardian,. Il est sous la responsabilité directe de Jérémy Thomas, directeur général et cofondateur. Il est ainsi en charge de l’infrastructure informatique.

Farzad Farid, est diplômé Engineering Computer Science – CentraleSupélec (1994)

Son parcours

2021 : GitGuardian – Head of SRE

2017 – 2020 : Kapten – Senior infrastructure & operations manager

2013 – 2016 : Infopro Digital – IT operations manager

﻿
