Press release

ATOS :Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

,
0 0
Sponsorisé par NASDAQ

                                                                      Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social Monthly information relating to the

                                                                     

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

 

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l'AMF

Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

 

 

 

Dénomination sociale de l'émetteur :             Atos SE

Name and address of the Company :
              River Ouest

                                                                        80 Quai Voltaire

                                                                        95870 Bezons

                                                                        (code ISIN FR 0000051732)

                                                                                   

Date d'arrêté des informations




 




Declaration date 		Nombre total d'actions composant le capital




 




Total number of shares 		Nombre total de droits de vote




 




Total number of voting rights
 




 




31/01/2018 		 




 




105 462 472




  		Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 105 462 472




 




Number of theoretical voting rights :
105 462 472




 
    Nombre de droits de vote exerçables* : 105 444 537




 




Number of effective voting rights
**
 :
105 444 537




 

* Nombre de droits de vote exerçables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) – actions privées du droit de vote

**
Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting rights

ATOS SE

Siège social :

River Ouest – 80 quai Voltaire                                                                                                                                                  

95870 Bezons                                                                                                  

Société Européenne au capital de 105 445 349 € – 323 623 603 RCS Pontoise

 

                                                                                                                                                                                                  


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ATOS via GlobeNewswire

HUG#2171110