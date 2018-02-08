NEOPOST : Information mensuelle relative au nombre total d’actions et de droits de vote

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total d'actions et de droits de vote de Neopost SA Etabli en application de l'article 223.11 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers Catégorie des titres concernés : Actions ordinaires – ISIN : FR0000120560 Au 31 janvier 2018 Nombre total d'actions 34 562 912 Nombre total de droits de vote théorique
Information mensuelle relative au nombre total d'actions et de droits de vote de Neopost SA
Etabli en application de l'article 223.11 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Catégorie des titres concernés : Actions ordinaires – ISIN : FR0000120560
|Au 31 janvier 2018
|Nombre total d'actions
|34 562 912
|Nombre total de droits de vote théorique
|34 562 912
|Nombre de droits de vote nets
|34 399 124
Pour toute information supplémentaire vous pouvez contacter:
|
Gaële LE MEN, Directeur Communication Groupe
|Tél : 01 45 36 31 39
|Fax : 01 45 36 30 30
|E-mail : g.le-men@neopost.com
Ou consulter notre site Internet : www.neopost-group.com
