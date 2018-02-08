Press release

NEOPOST : Information mensuelle relative au nombre total d’actions et de droits de vote

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total d'actions et de droits de vote de Neopost SA

Etabli en application de l'article 223.11 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Catégorie des titres concernés : Actions ordinaires –  ISIN : FR0000120560

  Au 31 janvier 2018
Nombre total d'actions 34 562 912
Nombre total de droits de vote théorique 34 562 912
Nombre de droits de vote nets 34 399 124

Pour toute information supplémentaire vous pouvez contacter:

Gaële LE MEN, Directeur Communication Groupe
Tél : 01 45 36 31 39
Fax : 01 45 36 30 30
E-mail : g.le-men@neopost.com

Ou consulter notre site Internet : www.neopost-group.com

