NEOPOST : Information mensuelle relative au nombre total d’actions et de droits de vote

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total d'actions et de droits de vote de Neopost SA

Etabli en application de l'article 223.11 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Catégorie des titres concernés : Actions ordinaires – ISIN : FR0000120560

Pour toute information supplémentaire vous pouvez contacter:

Ou consulter notre site Internet : www.neopost-group.com

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NEOPOST via GlobeNewswire



