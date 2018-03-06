VISIODENT : Communiqué de mise à disposition de l’information financière / Chiffre d’affaires annuel

La société annonce ce jour avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'AMF son information financière sur le chiffre d'affaires annuel 2017.

L'information peut être consultée sur le site Internet de la société à l'adresse

www.visiodent.com

dans la rubrique "information réglementée".

Source: VISIODENT via GlobeNewswire



