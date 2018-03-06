Press release

ESKER : Nombre de droits de vote et actions composant le capital social

,
0 0
Sponsorisé par NASDAQ

NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL       sept-17 oct-17 nov-17 déc-17 janv-18 févr-18 Nombre d'actions composant le capital  5471032 5475516 5478066 5478566 5497792 5503567 Nombre d'actions propres 150748 152299 153204 151553 153240 149990 Nombre total de droits de vote théorique 6579339 6581801 6586751 6661857 6681555 6682222 Nombre total

NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL    
  sept-17 oct-17 nov-17 déc-17 janv-18 févr-18
Nombre d'actions composant le capital  5471032 5475516 5478066 5478566 5497792 5503567
Nombre d'actions propres 150748 152299 153204 151553 153240 149990
Nombre total de droits de vote théorique 6579339 6581801 6586751 6661857 6681555 6682222
Nombre total de droits de vote exerçable 6428591 6429502 6433547 6510304 6528315 6532232


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ESKER via GlobeNewswire

HUG#2173939