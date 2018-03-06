ESKER : Nombre de droits de vote et actions composant le capital social

Sponsorisé par NASDAQ
NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL sept-17 oct-17 nov-17 déc-17 janv-18 févr-18 Nombre d'actions composant le capital 5471032 5475516 5478066 5478566 5497792 5503567 Nombre d'actions propres 150748 152299 153204 151553 153240 149990 Nombre total de droits de vote théorique 6579339 6581801 6586751 6661857 6681555 6682222 Nombre total
